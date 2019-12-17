The 2019 Mac Pro Is the Most Repairable Apple Product in Recent Times

Apple products are known to be hard or almost impossible to repair, with almost all of them getting a repairability score of 1 or 2 out of 10 in iFixit’s teardown. The 2019 Mac Pro, however, has turned out to be an exception.

iFixit notes that Apple has designed the 2019 Mac Pro in such a way that some key modules like RAM and PCIe cards can be removed and replaced without even using a single screwdriver. The “Lego-style” approach is further helped by Apple labeling all the internals. Surprisingly, even the 1600W power supply is easy to remove and is held in place by a single T8 Torx screw. The SSD is also user-removable, though the presence of a T2 chip means that it cannot be manually replaced by the user.

To make repairs easier, Apple has also provided user manuals with detailed instructions on how to carry out such a process.

Apple has put a lot of thought and effort into designing the internals of the 2019 Mac Pro. Unlike traditional computers, the use of physical wires inside the machine is kept at a bare minimum. Almost all the components inside are also modular in nature making repair and upgrades an easy process. Apple also uses only 3 “pull” fans at the front to cool all the components inside the Mac Pro which is a rarity for such a massive and powerful computer.

Below is a look at the massive heatsink that cools the Intel CPU of the Mac Pro.

No wonder then that iFixit calls the 2019 Mac Pro a “Fixmas miracle: beautiful, amazingly well put together, and a masterclass in repairability.” It also calls the Mac Pro the most repairability Apple product in recent memory and gives it a repairability score of 9 out of 10. The one point was deducted for using a proprietary SSD.

Our Take

The 2019 Mac Pro is truly a revolutionary product from Apple. Not only does it offer an insane amount of horsepower, it does so in a package that is superior to almost anything else in the market. The easy repair and upgradability of the machine is going to make the 2019 Mac Pro a favorite among prosumers and professionals with a demanding workload.

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, no you cannot grate cheese on the 2019 Mac Pro.

[Via iFixit]