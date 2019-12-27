Renders Show 2020 iPads with Triple Rear Camera, Glass Back

New iPad renders that show triple rear cameras have surfaced online. The renders come with a triple rear camera setup that is similar to the one on iPhone 11 Pro. As far as credibility is concerned, the render comes from OnLeaks, who had also rendered the iPhone 11 Pro design earlier.

OnLeaks says that the upcoming 2020 iPad Pro will arrive with the same dimensions as the 2018 models. Furthermore, the 11-inch iPad Pro dimension will be 248 x 178.6 x 5.9mm and this encompasses the camera bump. The thickness of the new iPad is expected to be more and in all likelihood, this is due to the camera bump.

Interestingly, the renders suggest that the 2020 iPad Pro will come with new materials at the back. In other words, the 11-inch iPad Pro will come with metal back while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will come with a glass back panel as seen on iPhone 11 Pro. It is likely that Apple will install the A13X chip in the 2020 iPads. The new iPads will be released in the spring alongside the much-rumored iPhone SE 2.

It is reported that Apple will split its yearly release cycle into two phases. In the first phase, i.e first half of 2020, the company is expected to launch the entry-level iPhone (and the iPad). Apple is expected to launch the premium 2020 iPhone lineup in the second half of the year. This also means that iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 is likely to be launched in the first half of 2020.

[via iGeeksblog]