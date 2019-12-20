2020 iPhones Could Feature Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

A new report from Digitimes citing “industry observers” note that some variants of the 5G iPhones due to launch next year will come with sensor-shift stabilization technology. Apple currently uses optical image stabilization across the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 on the primary and telephoto sensor.

Sensor-shift stabilization technology is more advanced than OIS and it is primarily seen being used in DSLRs. It is unclear what benefits the use of sensor-shift stabilization in iPhones will bring to the table — whether it will allow for better jerk compensation, longer exposure or not, etc.

In sensor-shift stabilization, the entire camera sensor is moved around to cancel out jerks while in OIS, only the lens moves around. The report is light on other details and whether Apple plans to add OIS or sensor-shift stabilization to the ultra-wide angle camera in 2020 iPhones or not.

Apple upgraded the camera on its 2019 iPhone 11 lineup in a big way. For 2020 though, the company is again expected to revamp the camera system and add a new ToF sensor for AR purposes. Other improvements that 2020 iPhones will feature include 5G, A14 chipset, bigger display sizes possibly with higher refresh rate, and more.

Our Take

DigiTimes track record is not particularly accurate when it comes to Apple leaks so it is better to take it with a pinch of salt. Unless the same news is corroborated by other reputed sources like Ming-Chi Kuo, we should not ponder too much about it.

[Via DigiTimes]