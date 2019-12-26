Apple Suppliers Seek Funds to Start AirPods, AirPods Pro Production in Vietnam

The trade war between the U.S and China is far from over. Apple is creating a fallback by moving its production outside China. While many are skeptic about the move, Apple seems to have started working on it already. Apple’s supplier, Giertek and Luxshare are apparently seeking investment in order to move AirPods and AirPods Pro production to Vietnam.

Goertek is currently involved in the manufacture and assembly of AirPods and lightning cables. The company is based out of Vietnam and is said to have begun Apple AirPods manufacture from July. However, this is just the trial phase and Apple is yet to finalize its production plan in Vietnam. Meanwhile, the report suggests that actual production will only begin after the trial run ends.

Typically, suppliers are asked to produce/assemble devices in small quantities during the trial run. A report also suggests that it is relatively easy to ship components from China to Vietnam, moreover, the labor costs in Vietnam are one third as that of China. A couple of months ago, Apple finally released a better-equipped version of AirPods. The new AirPods Pro arrives with active noise cancellation, better ergonomics and commands a premium over the usual AirPods.

Our Take

Following strong demand, Apple has doubled the production of the AirPods Pro from 1 million units per month to at least 2 million units. The company will use a “wolflike” Chinese supply-chain partner to meet the excess demand for the AirPods Pro. Thats not all, AirPods Pro stock depleted right before the holiday season and some sellers started selling AirPods Pro at a premium on sites like eBay. It will be interesting to see how Apple will address production challenges with regards to AirPods Pro and its other popular products.