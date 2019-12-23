AirPods Pro Offer Improved Bluetooth Latency Over AirPods 2

When Apple released the 2nd gen. AirPods with its new H1 chip earlier this year, it boasted about its improved Bluetooth latency. The AirPods Pro which debuted in late October also features Apple’s H1 chip, though the company did not mention anything about its Bluetooth latency.

A test conducted by Stephen Coyle now shows the difference in latency between the first and second-generation AirPods along with the newly released AirPods Pro.

Coyle notes that the Bluetooth latency is not an issue for video playback since most devices delay the playback to compensate for the latency. However, for unpredictable sounds like system sounds or sounds while playing games, this latency can be an issue as it could lead to a lag in the action and the sound being played back thereby offering a poor experience.

To test the Bluetooth latency of the AirPods, 2nd gen. AirPods, and the AirPods Pro, Coyle used his own game ‘Tapt’ along with the iOS keyboard.

With each combination of device and software, I trigger ten sounds in a row, using a metronome set to 90bpm to keep things consistent. For the keyboard run, I discard the first tap for the reasons given above (in a context where latency really matters, developers can easily do what I’ve done with Tapt). Finally, averaging these 19 measurements gives the latency figures which I quote below. While I don’t have my original AirPods to re-test, this methodology is pretty much unchanged from before so I’m going to include those results too.

The results were very impressive. The original AirPods had a latency of 274ms, while the AirPods 2 with its H1 chip had a latency of 178ms — a drop of 130ms. This might not seem like a big deal on paper but it has a major usability impact.

Surprisingly, the AirPods Pro performed even better and had a latency of only 144ms. The ‘pro’ earbuds have the same H1 chip as the 2nd gen. AirPods so the improved latency on them hints at Apple further finding room for improvements while designing them.

Other Bluetooth headphones that were tested include the Beats Studio 3 with a latency of 250ms+ and the Sony WH-CH700N with a sub-250ms latency.

If you use the AirPods primarily for listening to music or making calls, you are unlikely to notice the lower latency. However, if you play games or use VoiceOver, the impact of the lower Bluetooth latency would be immediately noticeable.

[Via Stephen Coyle]