Apple AirPods Pro Sold Out Ahead of Holidays, Being Resold on eBay at a Premium

As expected, Apple has witnessed a great demand for AirPods Pro this holiday season. The newly launched true wireless earbuds from Apple comes with Active Noise Cancellation and superior ergonomics as opposed to the AirPods 2. Due to the surge in demand, AirPods Pro are sold out ahead of the holidays. The skewed demand and supply has made room for retailers who are selling AirPods Pro at a premium.

Apple Stores seem to have run out of AirPods Pro stock in November. This means if you order one after November then the AirPods Pro will not arrive for Christmas. As with many other popular gifting options, AirPods Pro is being sold at a premium on sites like eBay. There are many buyers selling AirPods Pro, however, you may have to shell out a premium of as much as $100. AirPods Pro retail at $249 and with the premium you will have to pay $350. For all you know, the AirPods Pro might be a knock-off or might not come with a warranty.

CNBC notes that some stores, like the one in New Jersey, are left with limited AirPods Pro stock. So if you are interested then it is time you do some research on availability before buying the new earbuds. Thankfully, carriers like Verizon are also stocking AirPods Pro. They are promising to ship a part by Dec.27, well, it is not exactly Christmas but still better than buying via unofficial channels.

Apple recently launched the $249 AirPods and the new earbuds will be sold alongside the usual AirPods. The AirPods Pro addressed some of the major shortcomings of AirPods by offering Noise Cancellation and a rubber ear tips with better ergonomics.

Planning to buy AirPods Pro this holiday season? Let us know if you managed to buy one!

[via CNBC]