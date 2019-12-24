Apple Camera Supplier Unable to Meet Demand for Camera Sensors

Sony Corporation, the largest manufacturer of smartphone cameras, which also happens to be the supplier for iPhone’s image sensors, is failing to deliver enough camera sensors to its clients, even after running the factories 24 hours a day, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

As most of you might be aware, smartphones nowadays feature multiple cameras. Take the new iPhone 11 Pro Max for example. It has a total of four image sensors – three at the rear and one at the front. That’s twice the number of cameras earlier iPhones had. And the Android smartphones are a step ahead in this matter. For example, the Mi Note 10 has a jaw-dropping, six image sensors.

Therefore, even though the growth of the smartphone market is declining, the demand for camera sensors is skyrocketing. And Sony, being the major supplier of the image sensors, is facing the heat. According to Terushi Shimizu, head of Sony’s semiconductor division, the brand for the second year in a row, will be running its factories even during holidays to keep up with the high demand.

He says that even running the factories at their highest capacity isn’t enough, and “We are having to apologize to customers because we just can’t make enough.” Sony has already invested a massive, $2.6 billion to build a new production facility in Nagasaki, which will be operational in April 2021, but even the new manufacturing plant won’t be enough to meet the demand, says Terushi.

The semiconductor division of Sony, which is responsible for manufacturing camera sensors, is now the most profitable business for the brand, followed by PlayStation. According to the report, Sony forecasts that the revenue from its semiconductor division will climb 18% to a staggering, 1.04 trillion yen by March 2020, and the image sensors will make 86% of the total number.

If the demand for camera sensors grows even higher and Sony fails to deliver the required number, it is possible that we might see a shortage in smartphone supplies, especially the iPhones, which will impact the smartphone sales significantly.

[Source: Bloomberg]