Apple Comes to the Rescue of Last Minute Holiday Shoppers with Free Two Hour Delivery

This holiday season, Apple has decided to help last-minute shoppers. Customers purchasing Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone and Mac will get their devices delivered in two-hours.

The two-hour delivery will begin from December 24, 4:00 PM local time. Apple will deliver the devices in serviceable areas. Interestingly Apple is also waiving off $9 courier charge and delivering for free. It is worth noting that AirPods is not covered by the offer, and will be delivered free only when you club it with other purchases.

Apple says that two-day delivery is available in most metros and is available for the purchase of Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Furthermore, delivery is also available on the 25th of December in some areas including Hawaii, Las Vegas, and New York City. You can also avail of same-day delivery for any Apple product or accessory by paying $9. On the other hand, if your area is not serviceable, then you can get Apple products before Christmas by availing in-store pickup.

If you have bought yourself a new Apple Watch, then check out our guide about the top 5 things to do with the new Apple Watch. If you have purchased a new iPhone then check out the top ten things to do with your new iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11. Last month, Apple released a holiday video showcasing the iPad and the storyline revolved around how all the members in a family can use an iPad.