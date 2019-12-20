Apple Held Content Partnership Talks with MGM Holdings and Pac-12 for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has had a lukewarm launch with a limited number of TV shows and movies. The limited content library means that the streaming service has failed to attract audiences despite the marketing push of Apple. Now, in a bid to get more content onboard Apple TV+, Apple is looking to sign a content deal with MGM Holdings.

MGM Holdings owns the rights to a number of popular franchises including James Bond, RoboCop, and The Magnificent Seven. Apple is also in talks with Pac-12 for streaming college sports on Apple TV+ which could help it rake in millions of new viewers.

The talks with both companies are still in preliminary stages and nothing is finalized yet. However, the move also shows that Apple is ready to work on expanding the content library of Apple TV+ through partnerships and content deals while also spending millions of dollars on producing original content for its streaming service.

The report notes that Apple currently has 450 million paid subscribers of its various services. This includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud storage, and more. The company wants to pass the mark of 500 million paid subscribers by the end of 2019.

Apple TV+ is notably behind Disney+, Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, and other streaming services in terms of content offering. The company needs to expand its content library to attract more users. To an extent, Apple understood this which is why it has offered Apple TV+ free for a year to all new customers of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV+. It has also priced the service very reasonably at $4.99/month undercutting its competition which is very unlike it.

