Apple, Google, Amazon, and Others Team up to Build an Open Standard for Smart Home Devices

One of the reasons why smart home automation has not taken off is due to the dizzying array of standards and formats. There is no universal standard that works across all platforms and developers have to work on supporting multiple proprietary standards with their devices. Google, Apple, and other tech giants have now teamed up to solve this problem.

Apple, Google, Amazon, and Zigbee have joined hands to promote the formation of the Working Group which will work on the Connected Home over IP project. This group plans on developing an open-source, secure, and royalty-free connectivity standard to increase compatibility between smart home products.

The project will be based on the Internet Protocol (IP) so that it easily works across smart home devices, mobile apps, cloud services, and more. Other notable companies that are a part of this group include Zigbee Alliance board members companies like IKEA, Legrand, Samsung SmartThings, Signify, Somfy, and more.

The goal of the Connected Home over IP project is to simplify development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers. The project is built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and seamless to use. By building upon Internet Protocol (IP), the project aims to enable communication across smart home devices, mobile apps, and cloud services and to define a specific set of IP-based networking technologies for device certification.

The Connected Home project will rely on the contribution of Amazon, Apple, Google, and others to help accelerate the development of the protocol.

The project aims to make it easier for OEMs to build devices that are compatible with all major voice and smart home services like Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, etc. The protocol is not aimed at replacing the existing proprietary smart home technologies, with existing smart home ecosystem companies encouraged to work and innovate with their tech.

[Via Apple]