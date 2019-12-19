Apple Outlines How It Protects User Data and Privacy in 2019 Security Guide

Apple has released its annual Platform Security guide that describes all the measures the company is taking to achieve “maximum security.”

Apple designs security into the core of its platforms. Building on the experience of creating the worldʼs most advanced mobile operating system, Apple has created security architectures that address the unique requirements of mobile, watch, desktop, and home.

The guide covers software, hardware and other features like biometric security, secure booting and much more. In other words, the guide is designed to showcase security technology and is pretty long at 157 pages.

Every Apple device combines hardware, software, and services designed to work together for maximum security and a transparent user experience in service of the ultimate goal of keeping personal information safe. Custom security hardware powers critical security features. Software protections work to keep the operating system and third-party apps safe. Services provide a mechanism for secure and timely software updates, power a safer app ecosystem, secure communications and payments, and provide a safer experience on the Internet. Apple devices protect not only the device and its data, but the entire ecosystem, including everything users do locally, on networks, and with key Internet services.

The guide is segregated into Hardware Security and Biometrics, System Security, Encryption and Data Protection, App Security, Services Security, Network Security, Developer Kits, Secure Device Management, Security Certifications, and Programs.

Apple also explains how it maintains a dedicated security team in order to support all Apple products. Furthermore, the company also offers security tools and training and keeps monitoring the system for threats and other security issues. If you are interested in knowing the details, feel free to check out Apple’s 2019 Security Guide here. Lastly, it is commendable that Apple wants to bring its users up to the speed when it comes to user data and privacy