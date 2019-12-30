Apple Highlights ‘Slofie’ Feature on iPhone 11 in New Videos

Apple has released a bunch of videos highlighting the ‘Slofie’ feature on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series.

For the uninitiated, slofies are slow-mo videos that are recorded from the front camera. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro can record Full HD slow-mo videos from the front camera at 120fps. You can access it by opening the Camera app, swiping to the Slow-mo video mode, and then switching to the front camera. The phones can also record 4K videos at 30fps from the front camera.

The videos show the slofie feature on the iPhone 11 being used in a variety of scenarios for some dramatic shots that otherwise look goofy in real-time.

Have you used the slofie feature on your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro? If so, how was your experience in using it?