Apple Is Offering a Daily Gift on App Store from December 24 to 29

Apple seems to be trying different marketing techniques to help buyers. The company is offering 6% cashback on Apple products purchased via Apple Card and is also offering two-hour free delivery even on the day of Christmas. Now Apple is offering gifts to its users via Apple Music Christmas deal.

As part of the Apple Music Christmas deal, the company is already offering six months of free Apple Music subscription. Now it seems like Apple will be offering more goodies in the form of paid games or apps.

Have you seen today’s goodies? Look for the unwrapped presents on the ‌App Store‌’s Today, Games, and Apps tabs. From 24-29 December, you’ll find a new surprise every day on the App Store. Come back daily to discover what treats we’ve got waiting for you!”

The promotion is yet to be available for everyone. As of now only a few users in Asia and Australia are able to see the promo. We are not sure if the offer is available only in select regions or it is a global promotion. Interestingly, Apple had a similar promotion in 2014 called “12 Days of Christmas.” However, the promo was later scrapped.

Apple has been offering a three-month free Apple Music subscription via the Shazam app for quite some time. For the holiday season though, Apple is running an even better campaign in which it is offering six months of Apple Month subscription for free. Here is how you can get 6 months of Apple Music subscription for free.

