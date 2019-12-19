Apple Makes Two-Third Half of the Total Profit of the Smartphone Industry

Apple might not be the number one smartphone OEM out there but every year, it has managed to account for the majority of the profit generated by all smartphone companies put together. This year has been no different as Counterpoint Research data claims that Apple has captured 66% of the total profit generated by the smartphone market until Q3 2019.

What’s even more impressive is that Apple managed to do this while accounting for only 32% of the total revenue of the smartphone market. Market leader Samsung came in a distant second and accounted for 17% of the smartphone industry profits. This was despite Samsung reporting an overall increase in its revenue on a yearly basis.

As noted by the research firm, Apple enjoys a premium user base in the USA, EU, and Japan which allows it to operate at an enviable profit level that perhaps other companies can only hope for. The company’s profit is only going to increase in the last quarter of 2019 thanks to the strong demand for the iPhone 11 series.

As for Chinese OEMs, they continue to operate at low profit margins. They have also struggled to increase the ASPs of their smartphones and margins due to a slowdown in smartphone sales and Apple revising the price of the iPhone 11 this year. Due to this, many Chinese OEMs are pivoting to offering financial services, IoT products, and more in a bid to monetize their existing userbase.

Major OEMs are going to see revenue growth in 2020 thanks to an upgrade rush for 5G devices. The addition of 5G will also give them an opportunity to increase their ASP, though that might not help much with their profit margin as the component cost will also increase.

