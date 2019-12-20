Apple Now Offering 8TB Upgrade Option for 2019 Mac Pro

A week after its release, Apple has added the 8TB SSD option for the 2019 Mac Pro. When the machine was first launched last week, Apple was offering a maximum storage upgrade of 4TB, though it mentioned that an 8TB SSD upgrade option was coming soon.

The upgrade to an 8TB SSD option on the Mac Pro will cost an additional $2,600. Apple also offers an 8TB SSD option on the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro where the upgrade costs $2,400. When the Mac Pro was initially announced, its storage topped out at 4TB. However, post the introduction of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an 8TB SSD, Apple added a similar option for the Mac Pro.

With the addition of the 8TB SSD to the Mac Pro, the maxed-out version of the machine will now cost almost $54,000 after sales tax. The base $5,999 Mac Pro ships with a measly 256GB SSD.

Apple has also listed two additional graphics card upgrades for the 2019 Mac Pro as coming soon. This includes the Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 2x Radeon Pro W5700X with 16GB GDDR6 memory each. The rack-mounted version of the Mac Pro is also listed as coming soon.

While 8TB of storage might seem a lot for an average consumer, its not really much for professionals towards who are the real target audience of the 2019 Mac Pro. Most of them are likely to fill up the internal SSD in no time which is why they tend to work off external disks or servers with multiple SSDs for oodles of storage space.

