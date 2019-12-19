Apple Open-Sources Parts of HomeKit Development Kit

Apple, Google, and other tech companies yesterday announced the Connected Home over IP project to build an open-source and secure smart home protocol. Following that announcement, Apple has made parts of HomeKit open-source.

More specifically, the company is open-sourcing parts of the HomeKit Accessory Development Kit (ADK). The company is doing this to accelerate the development of the Connected Home over IP project. It will also contribute its HomeKit Accessory Protocol to the working group behind the Connected Home.

By open-sourcing parts of HomeKit ADK, Apple is allowing developers to prototype smart home devices for non-commercial use. This can allow certain OEMs to develop their HomeKit prototype first and then apple for Apple’s HomeKit MFi program. Previously, companies had to join Apple’s MFi program first to develop and test new HomeKit devices which led to a lot of time being wasted.

Apple also confirmed that existing HomeKit devices will also be compatible with the Connected Home protocol whenever it is released to the public.

If you are a developer, you can find the open-sourced parts of HomeKit ADK here.