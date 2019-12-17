An App That Turns iPhone into iPod Classic Gets Pulled From App Store

Apple appears to have pulled the Rewound app from the App Store. The iPhone app made it possible to turn an iPhone into an iPod Classic through one of its skins. Over 170,000 users downloaded the app from the App Store.

The Rewound app surfaced on the App Store last week. Users liked the app for the nostalgia factor it brought from the iPod Classic era. It displayed the click wheel on the screen along with album art and cover flow for browsing through the music collection on the device. However, Apple doesn’t seem to be a fan of the app and has since been pulled from the App Store.

Rewound’s developers published an article on Medium, explaining that the Cupertino-based firm “killed” the app because it charged a fee for Apple Music features apart from copying the iPod Classic’s design. The iPhone maker also thought that the app could easily be mistaken for an Apple-designed app.

The app’s developers, however, dispute all the charges and claim that Apple was particularly “salty” with them. They claim that an optional scrolling motion to navigate the menu and a button layout without a wheel or scrolling navigation isn’t Apple’s IP (intellectual property). The app developers claim that similar menu systems can be found in all operating systems. Plus, the iPod Classic skin was option and user downloadable.

Rewound’s developers say that the app can’t be updated to get it re-approved by Apple without breaking the app for its current userbase. A new app is claimed to be in the works, but the developers say that it is not worth the effort as they expect Apple to deny the app in the future.

The developers are planning to convert the Rewound app into a web app so that iPhone users could use it without Apple’s approval. They are seeking a $50,000 funding to build the web app version of Rewound.

[Via Medium]