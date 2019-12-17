Apple Releases iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 Beta 1 to iPhones and iPads

Apple has started rolling out beta versions of the iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 to developers. The update can be downloaded via the OTA method or through the Apple Developer Center.

As you might remember, Apple had rolled out the iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 updates last week. While the new OS version brought many new features, it had a major flaw with the Communications Limit, where, it lets children contact unknown people, even after setting restrictions.

Well, if various reports online are to be believed, the newly released, beta versions of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 come with a fix for the Communications Limit. Unfortunately, there is no information about what other changes does the new firmware brings.

Apple usually releases four to five beta versions of each new firmware. The beta version is first rolled out to developers, followed by a wider, public beta release. Once all the versions have been rolled out as a public beta, a final stable build is released to the masses. So, don’t expect the iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 to roll out to regular users any time soon.

However, if you are eager to try out the new firmware, you can sign up for the public beta program to get the latest updates before the regular users. Although, keep in mind that beta versions usually have bugs that might hinder the standard functionality of a device. Therefore, it is not recommended to install beta software on daily drivers.