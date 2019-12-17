Apple Releases First Beta of macOS 10.15.3 and tvOS 13.3.1

Along with the iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1, Apple has started rolling out the beta versions of tvOS 13.3.1 and macOS Catalina 10.15.3 to developers.

The beta version of tvOS 13.3.1 is available for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV. Unfortunately, there no information at the moment regarding the changes that the new firmware brings. You can expect it to pack bug fixes and performance improvements. The company had released the stable version of tvOS 13.3 last week.

As for the beta version of macOS Catalina 10.15.3, it comes a week after the Cupertino-based tech giant had released the macOS 10.15.2 update for the masses. While the macOS 10.15.2 brought tons and tons of new features, the changelog for the macOS 10.15.3 is yet to arrive.

This is the first beta version of the tvOS 13.3.1 and macOS Catalina 10.15.3. Considering Apple’s software update history, there will be at least four to five beta builds of the new firmware. The updates will first hit developers, followed by a public beta release, and then a mass-market rollout.