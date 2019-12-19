Apple Releases Specs for MFi-Certified Photographic Strobes

Over the years, iPhone’s have made a name for themselves when it comes to camera/imaging capability. According to new specs shared with manufacturers, iPhone 11 models will support photography accessories like flash and strobe. Moreover, the accessories will come be made under Apple’s Made for iPhone (MFi) licensing program. The accessories will connect via the Lightning connector.

As per the new specs, the strobe will sync up with iPhone’s inbuilt flash. In other words, the strobe signal will be relayed and draw power via the lightning connector. It is not that we don’t have strobe accessories for iPhone as of now. We do have accessories like Lime Cube which is a camera flash compatible with the iPhone. However, they connect via Bluetooth and don’t come under the MFi program.

Support for strobe and other accessories is very important for photographers. Until now most of the accessories are paired wirelessly over Bluetooth and use the companion app to sync with iPhone’s flash. The latest specs will let accessories to sync with the iPhone’s camera shutter button and also with other camera apps. Syncing over Bluetooth might be convenient but it is not ideal for photographers.

Currently, the strobes are supported via developer preview for those signed up via Made for iPhone program. It is worth noting that accessory makers will only support the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It will be interesting to see new accessories released via MFi. The MFi badge will ensure that the accessory is specifically designed and optimized to work with iPhones.

[via 9to5Mac]