Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.2.2, Downgrading No Longer Possible

Following the release of iOS 13.2.3 a couple of weeks ago, Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.2.2. This means downgrading back to iOS 13.2.2 from iOS 13.2.3 is no longer possible.

iOS 13.2.3 brought a number of minor but important bug fixes and stability improvements so most users are unlikely to look for downgrading back to iOS 13.2.2. However, checkra1n — the world’s first iOS 13 jailbreak tool — only supports iOS 13 – iOS 13.2.2 so anyone looking to jailbreak their iPhone or iPad must be looking to downgrade their device. Checkra1n supports jailbreaking iOS 13 – iOS 13.2.2 for almost all iPhone and iPads launched until the iPhone X.

As of now, if your iPhone or iPad is already running iOS 13.2.3 and you want to jailbreak it, there’s not much you can do. You can wait until the team behind checkra1n gets around to updating their tool to add support for iOS 13.2.3, though it is unlikely that they will do so for such a minor iOS 13 release.