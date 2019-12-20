Apple Store and AppleCare Employees will Get Free Apple Arcade, TV+, Music Services

Being an Apple employee has its own perks. An internal bulletin from Apple says that Apple Store and AppleCare support employees from levels S1-S5 will receive free access to Apple Arcade, Music and Apple TV+ starting from January 6th.

We are not sure how the free subscription will help Apple employees. Perhaps it will help them get acquainted with the services and become capable of handling queries. This is not the first time Apple is offering perks for employees, earlier it had doled out discounts on Apple Watch a few years ago. Furthermore, Apple has already placed huge advertising campaigns for Apple Arcade and has preloaded select titles on demo devices.

That being said, employees will be able to get Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ free only for themselves and have to pay for family sharing. Furthermore, Apple Store employees will also be getting $100 off on Apple Watch purchases and the offer is valid from January to March.

Our Take

Apple is not only making employees happy by offering free services, but also encouraging them to use the services. Typically, one needs to use a product/service to be in a position to help customers. Apple’s idea of giving away free subscriptions will help employees get acquainted with Apple Arcade, TV+ and Apple Music ecosystem.

It is no secret that Apple is aggressively pushing its services. With the addition of Apple Arcade and TV+, the company is likely to gear towards better revenue. It will be interesting to see if Apple’s revenue from services will exceed that of selling hardware in the near future.

[via 9to5 Mac]