Apple to Offer Daily Surprise on the App Store from 24 to 29 December

Apple has started a new campaign on its App Store for iOS (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), where the Cupertino-based tech giant will have a new surprise for its users every day from December 24 to 29. Although there is no information at the moment regarding the surprises, it is expected that the brand will offer one paid app or game for free every day to the users during the campaign period.

According to various reports online, the campaign has started appearing to a few users in Australia and other Asian countries. Although there is no official information in which markets will Apple run the latest campaign, we expect it to be live around the globe. What we also don’t know at the moment is if the campaign is limited to the App Store for iOS or if it will be available on the Mac App Store as well.

The announcement for the campaign in Today’s section of the App Store for iOS reads ‘A new surprise awaits. Have you seen today’s goodies? Look for the unwrapped presents on the ‌App Store‌’s Today, Games, and Apps tabs. From 24-29 December, you’ll find a new surprise every day on the App Store. Come back daily to discover what treat we’ve got waiting for you!’

Our Take

Apple is offering many apps and games at exciting discounts on the App Store for iOS and Macs, on the occasion of Christmas. If there is any app you’ve been eyeing, this is the best time for you to get it.