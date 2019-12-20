Apple’s AirPods Business Doubled to $6 Billion in 2019, Could Increase to $15 Billion Next Year

While the Apple AirPods did an astonishing, $3 billion business for the Cupertino-based tech giant last year, Toni Sacconaghi, a well-known research analyst, reveals that the sales of the AirPods have doubled to $6 billion this year.

The analyst predicts that the brand could sell 85 million AirPods in 2020, making a jaw-dropping, $15 billion business for the tech company. According to him, if the wireless earphone segment grows at the same rate, it could be Apple’s third-largest business.

Launched in 2016, the first-generation Apple AirPods quickly became popular owing to its class-leading features and reliability. Add the affordable price tag to the list, and the AirPods became the highest-selling truly wireless earphones in no time.

The brand launched second-generation AirPods earlier this year, which features Apple H1 chipset, enhanced connectivity, 50% better battery life, wireless charging, and support for Siri voice commands, making the already great wearables even better.

While the Apple AirPods were popular among the people who needed truly wireless earphones that they could use for calls and causal audio listening, the earbuds didn’t have an in-ear design and a pro-grade audio quality that other wearables in the market offered.

Well, to serve users who wanted better audio quality, Apple launched the AirPods Pro back in October, which featured an in-ear design, to compete with other truly wireless earphones in the segment, and to capture this end of the market.

Currently, Apple offers the first-generation AirPods at $159, second-generation AirPods at $199, and AirPods Pro at $249, catering to a wide price range that has something for each user. The demand for the AirPods is so high that they are already out of stock in most places.

Our Take

While the AirPods and the AirPods have great features, many other brands are now offering truly wireless earphones that offer audio quality, connection stability, and battery backup as good as the ones from Apple, at a lower price tag. Since the AirPods are out of stock at the moment, now is a good time to give other brands a shot.