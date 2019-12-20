Apple’s Secret Team Working on Satellites to Beam Data to iPhones, Other Devices

A Bloomberg report claims that a secret team inside Apple is working on satellites and other similar wireless technology to beam data straight to its devices.

The report is a bit hard to digest in what it claims, but it says that Apple is looking at ways to beam data like the internet directly to its devices. The company has almost a dozen engineers working on the project with the goal of deploying the technology within the next five years. The engineers come from the aerospace background, satellite and antenna design industries, and more.

The project is still in the early stages of development and Apple could always terminate the project due to setbacks. The company is also yet to find a “clear direction and use for satellites.”

Apple’s work on communications satellites and next-generation wireless technology means the aim is likely to beam data to a user’s device, potentially mitigating the dependence on wireless carriers, or for linking devices together without a traditional network. Apple could also be exploring satellites for more precise location tracking for its devices, enabling improved maps and new features.

Apple has also started hiring engineers with experience in designing networking and communication equipment along with experts in the hardware and software field. It has also hired a number of executives from the aerospace and wireless data delivery fields.

Right now, the project is being led by Michael Trela and John Fenwick, who led the satellite imaging company Skybox Imaging which was eventually sold to Google in 2014. They worked at Google until 2017 where they worked on satellite and spacecraft operations before joining Apple.

During their first year and a half at Apple, Trela and Fenwick explored the feasibility of developing satellite technology and understanding the problem they want to solve, and in recent months have started intensifying work on the project. The effort suffered a setback earlier this year when its previous leader, Greg Duffy, left Apple after joining in 2016. Duffy, the co-founder of camera startup Dropcam, which Google acquired in 2014, reported to Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering.

Our Take

I find it a bit difficult to digest that Apple is working on satellite and other similar wireless technology for beaming data to iPhones. If anything, the company is probably looking at improving the location tracking capabilities of its devices or further improving Apple Maps. That is if the project ever sees the light of the day.

What are your thoughts on Apple working on satellites for its future devices?

