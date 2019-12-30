Blackmagic Releases Firmware Update for Apple Pro Display XDR Support

A couple of months back Apple pulled the wraps from the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR. Now Blackmagic has released a new eGPU firmware in a bid to add support for Pro Display XDR. In other words, the update will ensure that Pro Display XDR will work smoothly with Blackmagic eGPU.

Apple’s support document reveals that both the eGPU’s were already compatible with Pro Display XDR. However, the update offers improvisations when it comes to compatible. So if you are running Pro Display XDR with Blackmagic then it is best to install the update. You can find the update in the Latest Downloads section of the official Blackmagic site. Please ensure that you download and install the firmware via the official website and not some third party.

The Blackmagic eGPU was launched alongside MacBook Pro in 2018. It is worth noting that Blackmagic eGPU and eGPU Pro will add support for Pro Display XDR to Mac that comes with Thunderbolt 3. Apple has put up a list of all the Macs that support Pro Display XDR, however, the latest display from Apple also supports older Macs albeit at a lower resolution.

The Pro Display XDR has a starting price tag of $4,999, with customers required to buy the Pro Stand separately for $999. There’s also a cheaper VESA mount available for $199. The nano-texture matte coating variant of the Pro Display XDR costs $5,999. The Apple Pro Display XDR is 32-inch in size and offers 6K resolution. Lastly, you can order the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR from Apple’s website.