BOE Will Supply Apple with More OLED Panels Than LG Display for 2020 iPhones

A new report once again claims that Chinese display maker BOE will be supplying OLED panels to Apple for the 2020 iPhones.

BOE has been trying to get into Apple’s OLED supply-chain for the last few years but has been unsuccessful so far. Today’s report claims that BOE’s negotiations with Apple have been successful and that it will supply more OLED panels for 2020 iPhones than LG Display.

By 2021, BOE will supply Apple with 45 million OLED displays for iPhones. Samsung, however, will continue to remain Apple’s primary OLED supplier.

Samsung will be supplying Apple with new thinner and lighter OLED panels for 2020 iPhones featuring an integrated touch sensor. These panels will also be cheaper to produce leading to a reduction in the BOM (Bills of Material) for Apple.

BOE is also upgrading its production facilities to produce the same OLED panels. It has already received orders for the same from Huawei.

As of now, BOE supplies Apple with LCD panels that are used in iPads and MacBooks. It is currently the market leader in TV LCD panels.

Our Take

BOE OLED panels have so far been used by Huawei in its flagship devices like the P30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro. However, these displays have been criticised for their poor color accuracy and high power consumption. In terms of quality, they are nowhere near the OLED panels that Samsung uses in its own flagship devices like the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 or the one that Apple uses on the iPhone X and newer models.

Thus, BOE making inroads in Apple’s supply-chain by supplying OLED panels for 2020 iPhones seems unlikely to me. Apart from BOE, LG Display in also in the race to supply OLED panels to Apple for iPhones, though it has failed to make any inroads so far.

[Via RPRNA]