Broadcom Looking to Offload its Wireless Chip Business, Apple a Potential Buyer

Apple is reportedly in the race to buy a wireless chip unit from Broadcom. The latter is one of Apple’s suppliers and has teamed up with Credit Suisse to find a buyer for the radio-frequency/ wireless chip unit.

Broadcom is a market leader, however, it is facing stiff competition from newly arrived rivals. The RF unit is used to clarify signals. Furthermore, a report by the Wall Street Journal claims that the RF unit raked in a revenue of $2.2 billion and could be worth as much as $10 billion. That being said the valuation is not written on stone and is likely to change once the process starts.

The RF unit is a market leader in so-called FBARs—film bulk acoustic resonators—that are used in cellphones and base stations to filter out unwanted radio transmissions. But in recent years it has faced increased competition. One rival, Qorvo Inc., has developed an alternative filtering technology that’s tiny, reliable and can replace traditional FBARs.

Apple seems like a natural choice as it accounts for nearly 25% of Broadcom’s business. It is no secret that Apple is slowly shifting hardware production in house and Broadcom’s RF unit might just slot in. It remains to be seen whether or not Apple thinks this to be a good deal. On a related note, Apple acquired Intel’s smartphone business recently.

Our Take

Apple is perhaps one of the very few smartphone manufacturers that control both hardware and software stack. Currently the company is taking more control over its components. As part of this plan, Apple is expected to design and manufacture components in-house. In other words, the company is aiming at reducing its dependence on outside suppliers for components.

