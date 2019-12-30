Corellium Blames Apple of Using Lawsuit to Crackdown on Jailbreaking

Apple is in the midst of a legal battle with Corellium, a company that offers iOS virtualization tools. Corellium creates simulation software designed to help security researchers. Needless to say, the software is very similar to iOS and offers a platform for researchers to check out exploits and vulnerabilities.

Apple has levied a lawsuit on Corellium and the former believes that jailbreaking is a violation of DMCA. Meanwhile, Corellium shifts the blame on Apple and says the iOS facilitates jailbreaking. Corellium CEO Amanda Gorton has criticized Apple for their position and said: “Apple’s latest filing against Corellium should give all security researchers, app developers, and jailbreakers reason to be concerned.”

In October, Corellium had responded to Apple’s lawsuit and claimed it has been helping the company find bugs. Corellium maintains that it is easier for security researchers to track down bugs in a virtual environment instead of an actual device. The company also adds that its software has encouraged hackers and researchers to find bugs and inform Apple about the same. Furthermore, Corellium argues that it adheres to Apple’s code fair use policy.

Corellium insists that Apple is using the lawsuit to crack down on jailbreaking. Amanda goes on to explain how jailbreaks help app developers and researchers test the security of apps. She also highlights how Apple has been reaping the benefits by cloning jailbreaking tweaks into actual iOS features.

Not only do researchers and developers rely on jailbreaking to protect end users, but Apple itself has directly benefited from the jailbreak community in a number of ways. Many of the features of iOS originally appeared as jailbreak tweaks and were copied by Apple, including dark mode, control center, and context menus.

Apple is taking the legal route to stop Corellium from offering software that so closely resembles iOS, seeks damages for lost profits and legal fees.

[via Corellium]