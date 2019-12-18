Deal: Amazon and B&H Offering $200 Discount on 16-inch MacBook Pro

Did not pull the trigger on the 16-inch MacBook Pro this Black Friday or Cyber Monday and now regretting your decision? Well, consider yourself lucky as B&H and Amazon are still offering some pretty amazing discounts on Apple’s latest MacBook.

Even better, Amazon and B&H are both promising delivery before Christmas which is an added bonus and should make you pull the trigger on the deal.

Amazon and B&H are both discounting the base Core i7 model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD for $2,199 instead of its usual price of $2,399. That’s a discount of $200 which matches the best deals we saw for the machine during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Deal: Amazon | B&H

The more powerful Core i9 variant with 1TB SSD is also seeing a $200 discount which means it can be purchased for $2,599. The machine usually retails for $2,799.

Deal: Amazon | B&H

B&H is also discounting some custom build variants of the 16-inch MacBook Pro by as much as $250. A Core i7 variant with Radeon Pro 5300M GPU and 1TB SSD is available for $2,349 after a $250 discount.

➤ Deal

If you want to go all out, the Core i9 variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro 5500M (8GB RAM) GPU and 32GB RAM is available for $3,199 post a $100 discount.

➤ Deal

B&H has more discounts on other 16-inch MacBook Pro variants which you can find here.