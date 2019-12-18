Download: Star Wars Wallpapers for Your iPhone

Its that time of the year when a new Star Wars movie comes out. With ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ releasing in the United States today and bringing the storyline to an end, the Star Wars hype is at an all-time high. If you are a Star Wars fan, here are some Star Wars wallpapers for your iPhone to further fuel the hype.

Samsung recently launched the Star Wars edition of the Galaxy Note 10+. While it is similar to the regular Note 10+ in terms of specs and features, it comes with a red finish, a new theme, and some beautiful wallpapers. While Apple is unlikely to release a Star Wars-themed iPhone 11 Pro, you can at least download the Star Wars wallpapers from the Samsung and use it on your iPhone.

Below is a look at all the wallpapers that Samsung bundles on the special Star Wars edition of the Galaxy Note 10+ which you can use on your iPhone. Since all the wallpapers have a dark background, they will look stunning on the iPhone 11 Pro and older iPhones with OLED displays.









Liked the above wallpapers? Download a zip file containing all of them in their full resolution from here. You can download the zip file directly on your iPhone and then unzip it to extract all the wallpapers.

[Via Android Authority]