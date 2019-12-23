First Alleged iPhone 12 Dummy Mockup Suggests iPhone 4-like Flat Sides

While Apple might not unveil the next flagship iPhone until September 2020, leaks and rumors related to the iPhone 12 have started appearing on the internet already. A new alleged leak suggests that Apple might switch back to design with flat sides for the iPhone 12 series.

Pictures of an alleged iPhone 12 dummy mockup found on Alibaba were posted on Macotakara’s website. While the Japanese publication has a decent track record of posting accurate leaks when it comes to Apple’s products, it is not backing up the latest images with its own sources this time around. So, we should take the leak with a grain of salt.

The images showcase an iPhone dummy that has a design that’s largely similar to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, albeit with flat sides. The iPhone maker had last used flat sides on the iPhone SE back in 2016. There seems to be some kind of smart connector on one of the phone’s sides, but previous leaks with a similar connector design have never materialized.

Other aspects of the dummy unit are pretty similar to the iPhone 11 Pro Max. There’s a chance that it is actually based on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, with tweaked sides, based on the information that was revealed a few months ago by Ming-Chi Kuo. Some trusted reports had suggested a 6.7-inch screen on the next iPhone, but this dummy mockup shows a 6.5-inch display.

There also appears to be a triple-camera setup on the rear and a notched screen at the front. The volume buttons and the mute switch are on the left side of the phone, as usual, with recent iPhones. The power/Siri button is on the right side of the phone. You can have a look at the iPhone 12 mockup dummy in a hands-on video below.

Our Take

While it is not too early for iPhone leaks, we don’t think the latest leak could be close to reality. In the past, OnLeaks has predicted an accurate design of the iPhone 11 series and posted them online quite early (January 2019). We should wait for him to release 3D CAD renders of the iPhone 12 before believing in leaks that are based on mockups found on Alibaba.

