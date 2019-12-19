Former Apple Employee with Disability Sues Company over Unfair Dismissal



Apple is being sued by a former employee who claims that the company failed to support his disability. He worked for the company as a Genius for eight years before he was allegedly dismissed because he required a wheelchair.

Robert Shaw, a former Apple employee, has filed a report in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. His lawyer, Andrew Monkhouse, stated that Apple may have failed to comply with AODA (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act) and that his client’s dismissal constitutes discriminatory conduct as per the state’s human rights code.

Shaw worked for Apple as a Genius for six years at the Square One store in Mississauga until 2017. Later, he moved to the company’s Sherway Gardens store in Toronto before he was dismissed.

Shaw is claiming that he requested Apple to make changes to its Sherway Gardens store to make it easier for him to work. Apparently, Shaw was told that the changes would be made to the store, but the plan never fully materialized.

He required a table with a lower height that’s appropriate for him to work with his wheelchair. He also required automatic doors. However, Apple was able to convert only three of the store’s seven doors into automatic doors. He was given a remote controller to operate the automatic doors, but it repeatedly failed to work.

Four months after he started working at the store, he started experiencing soreness and numbness in his arms and hands as a result of working on a table that was too high for him and his wheelchair. Apple also refused to make changes to the remaining doors in the store due to high costs.

Apparently, Shaw’s manager told him that he wouldn’t be promoted if he continued to be unhappy in his current role. The manager also allegedly started suggesting that Apple might not be the right place for him to work. The ex-employee is now suing Apple for lost wages and damages for the ordeal he had to face.

[Via Patently Apple]