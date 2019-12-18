Foxconn Launches an Internal Inquiry into Employees Who Sold iPhones with Defective Parts

Foxconn is one of the major manufacturing partners for the iPhone. The company has conducted an internal investigation into allegations of fraud. Apparently, Foxconn employees sold iPhones with defective parts.

It is alleged that Taiwanese businessmen were hand in gloves with the management staff at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant. They used defective iPhone parts and assembled the same. Once assembled, the defective devices were sold as genuine iPhones manufactured in Chinese plants. The protocol in such cases is to destroy defective parts, however, the criminal ring has used defective parts to cheat people.

It seems like the fraud went on for quite some time. Estimates say that the fraudsters made a fortune to the tune of NT$1.3 billion (US$43 million) over the past three years. It is surprising that the crime went unnoticed even after such a long period.

As expected Foxconn is bringing guilty to the books by addressing the issue. It has initiated an internal inquiry for the same. However, Foxconn has not commented on the products or the extent to which the fraud took place. The company is also tight-lipped about the affected party and whether they will compensate the buyers.

Our Take

Apple is known for cutting tightening its grip on its supply chain. Be it the profit margin or leaks about devices. In the meantime, manufacturers often end up compensating for reduced profit margin by paying less for contractors. Foxconn employees more than a million employees and this makes it very difficult to stop the leaks and frauds in the supply chain. Earlier, Foxconn has been found guilty of breaking China labor laws. Foxconn also tried to hoodwink the U.S government by building a small factory in Wisconsin in order to ask for tax credits.

[via Patently Apple]