Updated Galaxy S11 Plus Renders Show Periscope Camera

The latest render image of Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S11 Plus, shows that the handset will feature a periscope camera for super-zooming capabilities.

Render images of the Galaxy S11 Plus were leaked by OnLeaks last month, showing that the handset will have a penta-camera setup at the rear. While the news thrilled everyone, people were disappointed to see that none of those image sensors seemed to be a periscope camera (since no camera sensor had a rectangular lens design of a typical periscope module), indicating that the S11 Plus might not offer high zooming feature as other Android devices like the Huawei Mate 30.

Well, OnLeaks has now posted a revised render image of the rear camera setup of the S11 Plus on Twitter, showing that the smartphone will, after all, have a periscope camera. What’s equally impressive is that the camera arrangement doesn’t seem to be messy anymore, like what we saw in the render images that were leaked earlier; the cameras now appear to have been placed symmetrically. Unfortunately, we still don’t know the exact specifications of the camera sensors.

That being said, leaks and rumors suggest that the other three cameras (apart from primary and periscope sensors) could be an ultrawide unit, a 2x telephoto camera for portrait images, and a 3D ToF sensor to map the surroundings in 3D space. A recent leak from IceUniverse claims that the primary camera of the Galaxy S11 Plus will be a second-generation 108MP sensor from Samsung and an advanced variant of the original 108MP camera that does its duty in the Mi CC9 Pro.

With all these camera sensors on board, it looks the S11 Plus will have the potential to be the best camera smartphone of 2020. If Apple doesn’t come up with an equally capable camera setup for its upcoming iPhones, it might have a hard time coping with the criticism. Anyway, the S11 line up is expected to feature three handsets – the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and the Galaxy S11 Plus. If the launch history of S-series devices is anything to go by, the S11 lineup will make its debut in February.