iPhone 11 Pro Fails to Impress in Popular Blind Camera Comparison

Last year, YouTuber MKBHD did a blind camera comparison in which the $300 Pocophone managed to beat the iPhone XS, iPhone X, and other flagship Android smartphones. This year, the YouTuber is back with a similar comparison and the results are once again surprising!

This year’s comparison included all the heavyweight smartphones launched this year including the iPhone 11 Pro, Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10e, Google Pixel 3a, Huawei P30 and Mate 30 Pro, Mi Note 10, Redmi K20 Pro, and more. The Mi Note 10 stands out in this list as it comes with a newer 108MP primary sensor which should give it an edge over others. The Mate 30 Pro is also widely praised for its camera performance.

In the end, the results were once again surprising. The iPhone 11 Pro was knocked out in the first round of the comparison itself. It was pitted against the OnePlus 7T Pro which features a primary 48MP Sony IMX486 sensor and costs almost half of it. As noted by the YouTuber, for some reason, the iPhone 11 Pro ended up taking a shot with a very cool temperature which did not represent the scene accurately. The OnePlus 7T captured the scene properly which allowed it to edge ahead of the iPhone. The OnePlus 7T Pro, however, was knocked out by the Galaxy S10e in the second round.

The ultimate winner was the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ which beat the Royale Flexpai in the first round and then the Pixel 3a. In the final round, it was pitted against its own brother, the Galaxy S10e. Both Samsung phones come with the same primary 12MP f/1.5-f/2.4 shooter and essentially take the same kind of photos.

The results of this blind comparison are the complete opposite of detailed camera comparisons between various flagship Android smartphones and the iPhone 11 Pro that place the latter as the winner. This comparison shows that ultimately consumers tend to prefer photos that are brighter with boosted colors which is what flagship Samsung smartphones tend to do. If you are looking to buy a smartphone to share photos on social media, you might not have to worry too much about buying an iPhone as a cheaper Android smartphone is going to do the job as well.

One thing to note here is that the blind camera comparison did not take into account low-light photos. The iPhone 11 Pro would have likely done better than the OnePlus 7T Pro in such challenging situations. Nonetheless, what are your thoughts on this blind camera comparison and the iPhone 11 Pro’s performance? Drop a comment and let us know!