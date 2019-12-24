iPhone XR Remains the Highest Selling Smartphone Globally

More than a year after its launch, the iPhone XR continues to remain the highest selling smartphone in the market globally. As per data from Counterpoint Research, the iPhone XR was the top-selling model in Q3 2019 and captured 3% of the market share.

Barring the launch quarter of September 2018, the iPhone XR has been the highest selling smartphone globally since its launch. Surprisingly, the iPhone 11 was the fifth highest-selling smartphone in Q3 2019 despite being on sale for only a couple of weeks in September. The iPhone 11 Pro, however, failed to make it to the top 10 list for Q3 2019.

As for the iPhone XR, it managed to beat other budget offerings from Samsung like the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A50, and the Oppo A9 despite carrying a notably higher price point. Xiaomi’s Redmi 7A, its cheapest smartphone, came in at the ninth position thanks to its strong demand in India which accounted for over 50% of its total sales. Huawei’s P30 also made it to the list coming in at the tenth position.

Our Take

With the iPhone 11 priced lower than the iPhone XR, it is likely that form Q4 2019, we are going to see the latter replace the XR as the highest-selling smartphone worldwide. It is commendable to see an iPhone remain the world’s highest-selling smartphone quarter after quarter despite its premium price tag. OnePlus, which is known for its value flagships, did not make it to the top 10 in spite of the overwhelmingly positive word of mouth surrounding its devices.

