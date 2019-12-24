Keep A Close Eye on Your Little Ones With This Tracker Phone [Deals Hub]

Posted by Megan Lopez on Dec 24, 2019 in Deals

Peace of mind is priceless. The KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone keeps you connected to your kids at all times, giving you real-time tracking via an Android or iOS App on any web-enabled device. It’s available now in black or silver in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $99.95, 23% off the $129.95 MSRP.

 If your son or daughter has been hounding you for a phone, KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone is the perfect solution. It’s equipped with GPS/LBS/Wi-Fi location so you always know your child’s whereabouts, while also serving as a Touchscreen phone with 3 speed dial buttons and a 15-number phone book. Your child will only be able to contact numbers you pre-program, and only those numbers can call the phone. There’s also a GeoFencing option that will notify you if your child leaves a predetermined area, making sure you always know where they are.

Keep a close eye on your children, even when you’re not close by! KidsConnect KC2 GPS Tracker Phone is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for $99.95 in black or silver. Get an extra 15% off with promo code “HAPPYHOLIDAYS” only today.

Prices subject to change. 