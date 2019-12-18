Mac Pro Can Play 16K Videos Using Only One of Its Graphics Cards

We all know that the new Mac Pro, which was recently released alongside the Pro Display XDR, is a beast of a computer. While most of the reviews have used upgraded or maxed-out Mac Pros, a new video has popped up on YouTube that shows how powerful the machine is, even with just one of its graphics cards.

After publishing the review of the Mac Pro, Jonathan Morrison has released a new video on his YouTube channel in which he runs a 16K video timeline in Final Cut Pro X while using only half of the machine’s graphical processing power.

Jonathan first removed one of the Mac Pro’s Vega II MPX modules and then ran a 4.5K (ProRes RAW, 4444 XQ) multi-cam project in Final Cut Pro. He ran nine streams of videos in real-time and at full quality, and the machine didn’t break a sweat.

Then, he started running sixteen 4.5K video streams side-by-side, at full quality and in real-time. The Mac Pro ran all those streams smoothly, without any stutter! This goes on to show how powerful the Mac Pro’s Afterburner Accelerator Card is. It can run a 16K video timeline in real-time, even with one graphics card.

If you don’t know already, the Afterburner Accelerator Card reduces the load of processing ProRes and ProRes RAW video files away from the CPU and the MPX graphics modules. Going by the video, the card performs like a champ.

You can have a look at the full video from Jonathan Morrison below.

Our Take

Apple might have taken six years to release an all-new and powerful Mac Pro, but the company did it in style and delivered a dream machine for professionals. It’s insanely powerful, but more importantly, it is completely modular. Recently, an iFixit teardown showcased that the new Mac Pro is the most repairable device Apple has released in a long time.