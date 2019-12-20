Apple Continues MacBook Pro Anti-Reflective Repair Programs, 2013-2014 Models Excluded

Apple has been offering free display repairs for MacBook and MacBook Pro models that supper from anti-reflective coating issues. The free repair is valid for three years from the original purchase date. Apple has now said in an internal memo to Apple Authorized Service Providers that it will continue offering free repairs.

Below is the list of MacBook’s eligible for anti-reflective coating issues. As you can notice MacBook Pro or MacBook Air released after 2018 are not added to the list. Furthermore, the memo also mentions that MacBook Pro models released in 2014 and earlier are not eligible for the program. It is also worth noting that most of the models mentioned above seem to have crossed the four-year time frame and will not be eligible for free repairs.

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

MacBook (12-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (12-inch, Early 2017)

In 2015, Apple started offering free repair programs in order to rectify issues with anti-reflective coating wearing off on MacBooks with retina displays. However, Apple has been tight-lipped about the issue and has not even put it up on their repair program website. If you have already paid for an out of the warranty anti-reflective coating repair, then Apple will refund the charges.

In the beginning, it seems like Apple tried to downplay the issue. This enraged the effected users who started an online petition and got more than 4000 supporters. Thats not all, the user’s setup website wherein the aggrieved party can post photos of affected Mac.

Are you facing an anti-reflecting coating problem on your MacBook? Go ahead and schedule an appointment at Apple Store by heading over to Apple Support Website and clicking on Mac>Mac Notebooks>Hardware Issues>Display Issues.

