Master A Language While Sounding Like a Native with This App [Deals Hub]

Is learning a new language one of your New Year’s resolutions? If you’re been meaning to master Spanish (or German, or French!), Babbel Language Learning can help. This language app teaches you new languages quickly and easily. And right now a lifetime subscription with access to all languages that typically costs $399 is on sale in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for 60% off at just $159. There are also 1-Year Subscriptions to all languages for $119, 23% off the $155.90 MSRP, and 2-Year Subscriptions to all languages for $139, 50% off the $279 MSRP.

With Babbel you have your choice of over 14 different languages to learn at your own pace. Their 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons fit easily into any schedule, and can be done at whatever time is most convenient for your busy schedule. Babbel focuses on practical topics like travel, family, business and food, so you’ll be ready to converse on your next trip. And their speech recognition technology even ensures you sound like a local, helping you keep your pronunciation on point while you’re on holiday.

If you’re ready to master another language in 2020 it’s time to get Babbel. Grab a lifetime subscription for $159, a 1-Yr Subscription for $119 and a 2-Yr Subscription for $139 in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub today.