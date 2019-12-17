Pixelmator Pro Can Now Upscale Images up to Three Times Its Original Resolution

It is a pain restoring low resolution/blurry images. We have seen a plethora of tools that promise to enhance the resolution but most of them fall short. Typically the enhanced images are pixelated and appear stretched. Pixelmator is challenging the status quo with its new feature that lets you enhance resolution.

Pixelmator calls the new feature “ML Super Resolution” and the same is available on Pro version of its software. The company claims that it has used artificial intelligence to scale an image up to three times of its original resolution. Meanwhile, the app takes care of anomalies like pixelation. Going by the Pixelmator’s sample pictures, it seems like the new feature works very well.

The upscaled images do come with some downsides, but still, the upscaling process on Pixelmator seems to be far more superior than traditional upscaling. It is worth noting that the upscaling process will take a few seconds depending on the machine/operating system that you use. Below is an example of how the image looks before and after upscaling.

After upscaling-

As you can see in the above images, the upscaled image is clearer. The process works by using a dataset of low-resolution and high-resolution images. With the dataset as a reference, the algorithm creates rules for upscaling the image. In other words, it figures out all the additional pixels that need to be inserted. Interestingly, the training dataset is relatively small at just 15,000 samples.

What is Super Resolution?

Photo editors and other tools often boast about their Super-resolution imaging capability. Super Imaging is a technique that involves upscaling an image in a bid to restore the same. The process begins by taking a low-resolution photo and upscaling it to a higher resolution. It is done by filling in unknown details in the higher-resolution photo.

