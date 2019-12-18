Puma’s First Gaming Footwear Is Geared Towards Console Gamers, Costs $160

There is no dearth of accessories for gamers. We have gaming-centric laptops, rigs, gaming monitors and whatnot. Now Puma has announced new active gaming footwear. Mistake not, it is footwear for those who play video games and not outdoor sports.

Puma says the new footwear is designed for indoor use and costs a cool $160. That being said we are not sure of how it helps improve gamers’ performance. Puma claims that footwear offers seamless comfort, support, and grip that helps gamers adapt to different gaming modes. In all likelihood, Puma’s new gaming sock is specifically designed for AR and VR gaming.

Created with console gamers in mind, the gaming sock is the first edition Active Gaming Footwear. Designed for indoor and in-arena use, it delivers seamless comfort, support and grip so gamers can adapt to different active gaming modes and game their best.

Moving on, the footwear in itself looks like a sock. It comes with layered mesh for better breathability, split bottom for flexibility, indoor grip, dual-density foam, and a 3D molded insole. Check out the below video to get a glimpse of Puma gaming footwear.

Our Take

We feel Puma is trying to slot into the esports and fashion mix. Puma has already worked towards understanding the needs of the esports audience and is joining a couple of other brands. Esports is a multiplayer video game that is played for viewers’ enjoyment, much like football and cricket. Puma seems to be targeting esports with the new gaming socks. Products like this will likely help Puma explore the esports market and also establish a foothold.

