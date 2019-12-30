Product (RED) Apple Watch Spotted in Apple Database, Expected to be Launched in 2020

Apple has been participating in Product (RED) charity for more than ten years. Under the Product (Red) label, the company has offered iPhones, iPods, cases and much more. Now Apple is said to be prepping a Product Red watch which is likely to be released by spring next year.

It is worth noting that Apple Watch is one of the very few Apple products that doesn’t come in RED avatar. The folks at WatchGeneration have spotted a (RED) Apple Watch Series 5 that briefly appeared in an Apple Database. As luck would have it, the watch was quickly removed from the database. Below is a translated excerpt that talks about Apple Product (RED) Watch.

Apple could add a new color to the Apple Watch Series 5: in addition to silver, gold and space gray, the red of RED products will appear in the coming months. Indiscretion is to be taken with the tweezers of use, but we have everything to believe that such a model is in the pipes of the manufacturer: it briefly appeared in an Apple database, under a reference number different from RED bracelets.

According to WatchGeneration, the Series 5 will be offered with aluminum casing and branded RED. The report also mentions that the color could be close to that of an iPod touch. As far as price is concerned, the RED variant of Apple Watch will be sold at the same price as other aluminum variants.

Our Take

We are pretty sure that the RED variant Apple Watch 5 will sell well. Currently, the company is selling the iPhone 11 in RED. Interestingly, the Watch is expected to arrive by spring next year, perhaps it will be launched alongside the much-rumored iPhone SE2. Product (RED) devices mark a partnership between Apple and RED. A large chunk of the profits is donated for the HIV/AIDS treatment and awareness.

[via WatchGeneration]