Study Claims Night Mode UIs Don’t Actually Help With Sleep Patterns

If you thought activating Night Shift on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac would result in better sleep patterns, you could be wrong. A recently published study claims that night mode UIs that are generally found on various smartphone and computer operating systems could actually be detrimental to sleep patterns.

According to new research conducted by Dr. Tim Brown, controlling brightness levels is more effective than controlling the color of the light in stimulating the body clock. The study, which is published in Current Biology, suggests that blue color is not as harmful to humans’ body clock than it was previously thought.

Companies started developing specialized color modes on their devices based on a 20-year old study, which suggested that melanopsin, a light-sensitive protein that’s found in the eyes, is linked to body clock regulation.

Dr. Brown’s study claims that the body’s circadian rhythm is affected more by cone cells than by melanopsin. Hence, it is now being suggested that brightness levels are more critical than the color temperature in maintaining natural sleep patterns.

In fact, the research claims that blue light is more relaxing to the eyes than yellow as blue color imitates a palette of colors that are typically seen during twilight. However, it should be noted that this study involved mice rather than humans. So, it remains to be seen how effective it is in the case of humans.

Device makers and app developers have spent a considerable amount of time and resources over the past few years in developing screen color management features like night mode UIs. Even Apple introduced the Night Shift feature for its phones and tablets with iOS 9.3 in 2016.

Right now, a lot of people seem to be satisfied with the Night Shift feature. However, it remains to be seen if the new research will affect software design on smartphones, tablets, and computers in the future.

Our Take

We think that Dark Mode, a feature found on Apple’s products running the latest software version, has a more pleasing effect on the eyes compared to the Night Shift mode. It not only reduces the overall brightness of the screen in its lowest setting but also improves the battery life of devices that use OLED screens.

What do you think about Dark Mode and Night Shift? Are you satisfied with these features? Let us know in the comments section.

