New tfp0 Bug Could Lead to iOS 13.3 Jailbreak for iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS

Thanks to the checkm8 bootrom exploit, we saw an iOS 13 jailbreak drop pretty soon after the release of the OS. However, the exploit only worked on iPhone 5s to iPhone X and was incompatible with newer iPhones and iPads. The good news is that a new tfp0 bug has been discovered that could pave the way for an iOS 13.3 jailbreak for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone XS.

Discovered by @08Tc3wBB and validated by security researcher @RazMashat, the tfp0 exploit has been confirmed to work on A12 and A13 Bionic devices running iOS 13.3.

The teaser video posted by @08Tc3wBB does not reveal much — it only shows a forced crash of the Apple News app. Nonetheless, a tfp0 exploit is an exciting prospect for jailbreaking iOS 13.3 on newer iPhones and iPads.

This is not the first tfp0 exploit that we have seen for iOS 13 or iPhone 11 Pro. In fact, a tfp0 exploit for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro was teased within days of the devices going on sale but that never translated into a real jailbreak tool. The problem here is that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done before this tfp0 exploit could be used to jailbreak the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone XS.

There’s always hope that someone from the jailbreak community takes interest in this exploit and ends up building a jailbreak tool for newer iPhones, though this is something that only time will tell.