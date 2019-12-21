Top 5 Things to Do with Your New Apple Watch

Got the Apple Watch this Christmas? Well, the wearable has the power of changing your life. If this is your first Apple Watch, then there’s a lot you need to know about it. Follow our guide to get up to speed on what your Apple Watch can do and how to get the most out of it.

The Apple Watch has evolved from its original version to a wearable that can do a lot without relying on the iPhone for everything. With eSIM support, you can even make calls on the cellular variant of the Apple Watch Series 4 or 5. The health tracking features of the wearable have also improved over time, with the latest versions now including ECG as well.

Below is everything you must know about your Apple Watch and what you can do to get the most out of it.

Top Things to Do With Your New Apple Watch

5. Get to Know the New Features

Depending on which Apple Watch you have been gifted, there’s a lot you need to know about it. The Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 offer some advanced health tracking features that are not available on the older models.

Before you get around to setting up your watch, my recommendation would be to know about its top features.

4. Switch from an Existing Apple Watch

If you are upgrading from your existing Apple Watch to a new one this Christmas, the process is slightly easier for you. Before you go ahead and set up your new Apple Watch though, you must disconnect the existing wearable connected to it. Follow the steps in our guide for a seamless upgrade process between your old and new Apple Watch.

➤ How to Switch To a New Apple Watch

3. watchOS and Apple Watch Tips to Know

watchOS 6 comes with a lot of new features including a dedicated App Store. This means a lot more useful apps and tons of new features to play around with. Read the below articles to know everything about watchOS 6 and some of its best tips and tricks.

2. Use the ECG App

The Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 come with ECG and irregular heart rate detection feature. There are very few wearables in the market that support this feature over a year since ECG has been available on the Apple Watch, there have been multiple reports of it saving the life of its user.

➤ How to Use ECG App on Apple Watch Series 4 and 5

1. Get new Bands

The best part about the Apple Watch is that you can easily swap the default bands with the ones you like. While Apple sells its own set of bands for the wearable, you can buy them from third-party sellers as well. They come in a variety of colors and size to suit your needs. And they are all compatible with each other as well. What’s even better is that the whole process of changing bands is extremely easy as well. At the very maximum, it will take you a few seconds.

How are you liking your new Apple Watch? Drop a comment and let us know!