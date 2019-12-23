Top 10 Things to Do with Your New iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11

Got a brand new iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 this holiday season? Congratulations. Now follow this guide to know the first 10 things you should need to do to get the most out of the device.

The below guide will help you get to know every new feature on your iPhone, list some apps to better take advantage of all the new hardware and features, and more.

Top Things to Do with Your New iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11

10. Move Data to iPhone

Before you get around to using your iPhone, you need to transfer all your data from your old phone. If you have an iPhone, the process is relatively straightforward and requires minimum user input. The Migration Utility that Apple introduced last year with iOS 12.4 makes the entire process even easier as the entire data transfer process can now happen wirelessly without the need of a PC.

However, if you use an Android device, the process is a bit more cumbersome and requires a fair bit of effort. Worry not as you can follow our simple guide on transferring your important data from Android to iPhone.

9. Know All the Features

Done setting up your new iPhone? Before you start using the device, go through our detailed feature guide to know about all the important and new features on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

8. Apps to Try

Now that you know about all the new and important features of your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, check out the list of some recommended apps for them. The apps will help you in getting more out of your new iPhone.

7. Tips and Tricks

There are a lot of hidden features, tips, and tricks that you should know about your new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro to use it to the fullest and like a pro.

6. Accessories to Buy

There are quite a few accessories that you can buy for your new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro that will further enrich the experience of using it. This includes wireless earbuds, Lightning-to-3.5mm adapters, cases, wireless chargers, and more. Check out our detailed guide on the best accessories for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro below to know what to buy.

5. Cases to Buy

Your precious new iPhone is ultimately made of glass meaning you must use a case if you don’t want it to get all scratched up due to regular use. Worse, a fall can even lead to the glass back cracking which is a very expensive repair. The good thing is that there are plenty of cases available for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and you are bound to find at least one that will suit your taste.

4. Screen Protector

Just like a case, you must also put a screen protector on your iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro’s screen. The glass might be the most durable one used by Apple in a smartphone, but ultimately it is glass which is bound to crack if you drop your phone. Always better to be careful rather than regretting it later on.

3. What the IP68 Rating Means

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are both IP68 certified meaning they are dust and water-resistant. However, the rating is not as simple as one might think. There’s a lot that you need to know and you should strictly avoid dunking your iPhone in any kind of liquid regularly. Doing so can ultimately breach the rubber seal inside the device thereby damaging it.

2. Camera Settings to Change

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are all about their camera. Apple finally got around to beating the competition with the new camera system of the iPhone 11 series. If you want to make full use of the powerful new cameras of the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11, make sure to tweak a few settings around for the best performance. There are some settings that you must know about as you might need to change them depending on the situation.

1. Get Apple Care+

If you live in a region where Apple offers AppleCare+, you should really consider getting it for your new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. AppleCare+ for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max costs $199, while for the iPhone 11 it is priced at $149. The good thing is that Apple now also offers monthly pricing for AppleCare+ so you can pay for it in monthly installments as long as you use your iPhone. Do note that you can only buy AppleCare+ for your iPhone within 60 days of purchasing it.

AppleCare+ is a small investment to make for the peace of mind that it brings to the table. Apart from extending the warranty of your iPhone to two years, it also offers protection against accidental damages. There are deductibles to pay but AppleCare+ is still worth it if you plan on using your iPhone for 2-3 years.

How are you liking your new iPhone? What are your favorite features of it? Drop a comment and let us know!