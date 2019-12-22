Top 10 Things to Do with Your New AirPods

Got a new pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro this Christmas? Congratulations! There’s a lot you need to know about your new AirPods to use it to its full capacity. The ease of use and the convenience that the AirPods offer make them the most popular wireless earbuds out there.

If you are heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem or even have any other Apple product other than an iPhone, you will realize just how beautifully and easily the AirPods integrate into that ecosystem. So, without further ado, below are the top 10 things that you must do with your new AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Top Things to Do with Your New AirPods or AirPods Pro

1. Understand the Status Light

It is important that you know what the status light on the charging case of your AirPods means. Depending on what color the light blinks, you can easily understand the status of your AirPods and the charging case itself.

No light: Your AirPods are dead and need to be charged.

Amber light with AirPods in case: AirPods are charging.

Amber light without AirPods in case: There’s less than a full recharge remaining in the AirPods case.

Green light without AirPods in case: there’s more than one full recharge remaining in AirPods case.

White flashing light: AirPods have been reset and are ready to connect.

Amber flashing light: AirPods have a pairing error and might need to be reset.

2. Pair AirPods with Android or Windows

Got the AirPods or AirPods Pro as a gift for Christmas but don’t own an iPhone? Worry not as you can still use the wireless earbuds with your Android device. Since the AirPods support Bluetooth, they can be easily paired with an Android device. Simply hold the round button on the back of the AirPods charging case to start the pairing process. Then proceed to the Bluetooth section of your Android device to pair the wireless earbuds.

You can also connect your AirPods to a Windows PC by following this guide. You are obviously going to miss out on some iPhone-specific features like ‘Hey Siri’ access and gestures, but the wireless earbuds will at least work properly.

3. Hey Siri

Easily one of the most useful features of the AirPods is the always-on “Hey Siri” support. You can simply say “Hey Siri” to get Siri’s attention and then ask it to call someone from your contact book, play music, ask for directions, etc. All this without having to take out your iPhone from your pocket or even look at its display once.

4. Water-Resistance

Depending on whether you got the AirPods or the AirPods Pro this Christmas, you need to be careful in how you handle it. The regular AirPods do not carry an IP certification meaning they are not sweat or water-resistant. Your AirPods might survive a wash cycle in the washing machine but that does not mean you should not take precaution and avoid putting them in direct contact with any kind of liquid. This also means that you should avoid wearing your AirPods while working out.

The AirPods Pro carries an IPX4 rating meaning they are splash-resistant. This means they are good enough to wear while working out or when its raining. However, do not drop them in a swimming pool and expect them to survive the ordeal.

5. Track Lost AirPods

Sooner or later, you are bound to misplace your AirPods. The very thing that makes them convenient to use also makes the wireless earbuds easy to lose. If you ever find yourself in a situation where you have misplaced your AirPods or just can’t find it, follow this guide on how to find your lost AirPods or the AirPods charging case.

6. Tips and Tricks

There are a lot of other new features that your new AirPods or AirPods Pro pack. Depending on which AirPods you have received, read the tips and tricks for them below to get the most out of it.

7. Customize the Gestures

The AirPods come with a double-tap gesture that can be used to trigger Siri, play/pause music, etc. The good thing is that you can customize the gestures to certain pre-specified actions. You can follow this guide to customize the double-tap gestures of your AirPods.

On the AirPods Pro, you can similarly customize the Force Sensor actions.

8. Ear Tip Fit Test

If you got the AirPods Pro, you can take the Ear Tip Fit test to find out which silicone ear tips fit your ears the best. In this test, a song is played back for around five seconds to help you find out the best ear tip size. The good thing about this test is that it will determine the right ear tip size for both ears individually. It is not necessary that the same ear tip size will fit you best in both ears.

You can find the Ear Tip Fit test option under Settings -> Bluetooth and tapping the ‘i’ button next to your AirPods Pro.

9. Get Siri to Announce Messages

You can get Siri to automatically announce all new messages while you are wearing your AirPods or AirPods Pro. This way you will not have to check your iPhone every time you receive a new message. And with Hey Siri detection, you can use Siri to reply to messages as well.

10. Stream Audio to Two Different Pair of AirPods

A cool new feature in iOS 13 will let you stream audio to two different pairs of AirPods at once. Dubbed Audio Sharing, you can bring both pair of AirPods near the iPhone and stream audio from it to both the wireless earbuds. To do this, open Control Center, go to the Now Playing section and tap on the AirPlay button. You’ll see two AirPods on the list. Tap on one, then the other, to pair both.

How are you liking your new AirPods or AirPods Pro? What are your first impressions of them? Drop a comment and share them with us!