Twitter for iPad Getting UI Overhaul with Multi-Column View

Twitter is finally showing some love to its iPad app. The company is rolling out a massive new update for the client that brings about a major UI overhaul and introduces a new multi-column view.

The new UI makes better use of the bigger displays of the iPad and greatly increases the information density. In contrast, the existing version of the app simply showed the tweets in the middle and left a lot of free space on both sides. Basically, the layout was the same as what you would see on an iPhone which made no sense.

Below is how the new layout of Twitter looks like on an iPad. The layout remains the same in both portrait and landscape mode.

In the new layout, the area to the right of the timeline now shows the trending content or dynamic content, while the left side houses the menu bar. The new layout is similar to Twitter’s web app.

The new design is a server-side rollout from Twitter so you are not going to get it by updating the app from the App Store.

Our Take

There’s a lot that Twitter can do with its iPad client. Many third-party Twitter clients allow for multiple columns that can be customized as per one’s liking and needs. Here’s hoping the company gets around to adding these features to its official iPad app as well. For a start though, the new layout is not that bad as well.

[Via Applesfera]